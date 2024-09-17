Mavluz-Twi Ragga is deeply rooted in our history and “Cheeky Bumbum” proves that! – Listen Here NOW!

Ghanaian artist Mavluz, previously known as OD4, reaffirms his status as one of the country’s most versatile musicians with the release of his latest single, Cheeky Bumbum.

The track not only showcases his remarkable ability to seamlessly blend singing and Twi Ragga but also cements his enduring impact on the Ghanaian music scene. Mastery of Twi Ragga and Singing with Cheeky Bumbum, Mavluz once again demonstrates that he is a dominant force in the Twi Ragga genre.

Renowned for his seamless fusion of traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary ragga elements, Mavluz’s latest release serves as a testament to his unparalleled creativity and vocal prowess.

The single has rapidly gained attention, reaffirming his standing as one of the few who authentically represent this unique style.

“I’ve always sought to push boundaries and explore new sounds, and Cheeky Bumbum reflects that journey. It celebrates both my heritage and my growth as an artiste,” remarked Mavluz.

A Hitmaker with an Impressive Portfolio as OD4, Mavluz delivered several chart-topping hits, solidifying his position among the top talents in Ghana’s music industry. Over the years, his consistency and ability to remain relevant have earned him widespread recognition.

Despite rebranding as Mavluz, his talent and love for music remain unwavering, and his new identity only deepens his connection with fans, both old and new. Mavluz continues to distinguish himself, striking a balance between commercial success and genuine artistry.

His latest offering not only pays homage to his musical roots but also introduces fresh, innovative sounds to the ever-evolving Ghanaian music landscape.

Setting the Record Straight on Twi Ragga in recent statements, Mavluz has emphasized that while he respects all Twi Ragga artists, he believes that many who claim to excel in the genre may not fully grasp its history, culture, and significance within the Ghanaian context.

According to Mavluz, Twi Ragga is more than just a musical style—it reflects the voice of Ghanaians.

“I don’t oppose any Twi artist. In fact, I respect anyone promoting the culture. But if you’re going to claim to be the best at something, you need to understand its origins. Twi Ragga is deeply rooted in our history and the experiences of Ghanaians,” explained Mavluz.

With Cheeky Bumbum, Mavluz has once again proved that he is far from finished and remains one of the most dynamic and relevant musicians in the industry today.

