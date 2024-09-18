Guru NKZ Wins University of Ghana SRC Presidential Election, with Jay Lit as Vice President – Full Details HERE!

In a landmark victory, Ghanaian rapper Guru NKZ, known for his contributions to the country’s vibrant music scene, has successfully won the University of Ghana’s SRC presidential election alongside his running mate, Jay Lit.

The win comes after an intense campaign marked by an earlier disqualification and reinstatement that stirred widespread discussion both on and off-campus. They won by a whopping 50.7% landslide mark!

Guru NKZ, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, and his vice-presidential candidate, Jay Lit, secured the trust and support of the student body in what has been hailed as one of the most competitive and highly anticipated SRC elections in recent memory.

The duo’s campaign, focused on tackling the many challenges faced by students at the university, resonated with their peers, ultimately leading to their decisive win.

The journey to victory was not without its obstacles. On August 16, 2024, Guru and Jay Lit were initially disqualified from the race due to a technicality related to their non-residence status, as stipulated in Article (30) (1) (a) of the University of Ghana SRC Constitution.

However, after filing an appeal and citing the provisions of the university’s own regulations, the pair was reinstated to the race, fueling even greater enthusiasm for their candidacy.

In his acceptance speech, Guru expressed his gratitude to the student community, reiterating his commitment to addressing the pressing issues on campus, particularly in advocating for student welfare and bridging communication gaps with stakeholders.

“We have come this far together, and now the real work begins. We are not here just for the title but to make real changes that students will benefit from,” Guru said.

He emphasized the importance of student unity, urging his fellow students to look beyond his celebrity status and focus on the shared goal of improving campus life.

Jay Lit, the new vice president, also expressed his excitement about the win, promising to work hand-in-hand with Guru to fulfill their campaign promises. The duo’s administration has pledged to focus on key issues such as accommodation challenges, improved academic resources, and student representation in major university decisions.

Guru’s entry into student politics has been met with excitement, given his reputation as a popular and successful artist. His SRC victory is viewed by many as a bold step in bridging the gap between entertainment and leadership, with students hopeful that his fresh perspective will lead to positive change.

As Guru NKZ and Jay Lit prepare to take office, they carry with them the aspirations of thousands of University of Ghana students who are eager for progressive reforms and stronger advocacy for their rights and needs.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic