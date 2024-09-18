Johnnie Walker partners with Tidal Rave to deliver unforgettable experiences

Johnnie Walker, part of Guinness Ghana’s portfolio and world-renowned Scotch whisky brand, has announced an exciting new partnership with Tidal Rave Festival.

This collaboration with one of Africa’s largest and most popular beach festivals promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for ravers and whisky enthusiasts alike, blending premium drinks, music, and entertainment.

This three-year partnership marks Tidal Rave Festival’s first-ever multi-year brand collaboration.

Known for its vibrant energy, top-tier performances, and unforgettable beachside experiences, Tidal Rave is set to reach new heights with Johnnie Walker as a key partner.

The iconic brand will enhance the festival atmosphere, bringing its bold spirit and legendary “Keep Walking” mantra to the celebration.

The partnership extends beyond the festival itself, with both brands hosting a series of pre-event activities designed to engage the Tidal Rave community.

A standout event was the Fireside Chat on Music and Content Creation, held on August 10, under the theme “Becoming A Star.” The panel featured industry icons like Kojo Manuel, Dancegod Lloyd, and Baba Sadiq.

Additionally, Johnnie Walker will headline Tidal Rave’s Sunny Side Events—daytime gatherings designed to bring the community together before the festival.

These exclusive previews will take place at prime locations, including Alora Beach Resort, Rehab Beach Club, and Garage Lounge and Bar, featuring vibrant atmospheres with mixology demonstrations and live entertainment.

One of the most exciting elements of this three-year partnership is the creation of the Johnnie Walker Flavor Code Experience, a dedicated zone at the festival that will immerse Ravers in the brand’s world.

This space will offer an elevated, interactive experience, with premium seating, stylish decor, and unique activations to showcase Johnnie Walker’s distinct flavors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Johnnie Walker for the next three years” said Awo Somuah, Event Director of Tidal Rave Festival.

“Their commitment to innovation and exceptional consumer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to create unforgettable memories for Ravers.”

Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager, Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana said: “We are thrilled to partner with Tidal Rave to bring something truly unique to festival-goers. Johnnie Walker has always stood for progress, boldness, and celebrating life’s milestones, and this partnership allows us to connect with a community of young, dynamic individuals who embody that same spirit.”

The Ghana edition of Tidal Rave Festival will take place on Saturday, October 12 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, marking the beginning of an exciting three-year journey with Johnnie Walker at the helm of the festival’s premium experiences.

