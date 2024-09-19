fbpx
DJ Lord OTB Has Been Named The Official Festival DJ For The 4th Edition Of Guinness Accravaganza

DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
Award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ Lord OTB, has been announced as the official festival DJ for the Guinness Accravaganza for the second consecutive year. The highly anticipated 4th edition of the music and art event will take place at the GHUD Park, Accra Mall, on 21st September 2024.

DJ Lord OTB has been a staple of the festival since its inception in 2023, consistently impressing patrons and attendees with his electrifying DJ sets. His performances have become one of the key highlights of the event, elevating the overall festival experience with his exceptional DJ prowess.

The upcoming show promises another fun-packed event, with an impressive lineup of top Ghanaian artists, including King Promise, Eno Barony, Keche, Dopenation, and many others. The event will once again blend music, art, and culture, making it one of the must-attend festivals in Accra.

For tickets, visit accravaganza.com or USSD *920*63*00#.

Guinness Accravaganza
