Exclusive Updates from Ohemaa Mercy – KOKA Court Proceedings Earlier Today!

KOKA claims Ohemaa owes him GHS 100,000; Ohemaa claims KOKA threatened her life

Ohemaa Mercy/KOKA. Photo Credit: Ohemaa Mercy/KOKA
Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has initiated legal action against a former employee, Kwaku Osei Krankye Asiedu, also known as KOKA, citing threats to her life and unresolved financial issues.

The court proceedings have garnered significant attention, with prominent figures like Okraku Mantey in attendance, as attempts were made to settle the dispute out of court.

The case revolves around allegations that KOKA threatened to harm Ohemaa Mercy, leading her and her team to report the matter to authorities.

However, the legal battle also involves a financial dispute, with KOKA claiming that the gospel artist owes him over GHS 100,000. Despite the severity of the accusations, Ohemaa Mercy remains firm in her decision to pursue the case through the courts.

Okraku Mantey, who was present during the proceedings, reportedly tried to mediate between the parties, encouraging them to resolve the issue outside of court. However, Ohemaa Mercy rejected the proposal, standing her ground on seeking legal redress.

As the case unfolds, KOKA is in the process of arranging bail as the legal battle continues. Further updates on the case are expected as both parties prepare for the next steps in court.

