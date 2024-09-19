King Paluta Delivers Back-to-Back Hits at GhanaFest SA and Dishes Up a Culinary Surprise

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta, widely recognized for his hits like “Makoma,” recently made headlines not only for his electrifying performance at the Mama Money GhanaFest SA 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa, but also for showcasing his unexpected culinary skills.

While in South Africa for the highly anticipated Mama Money GhanaFest SA 2024, which took place on September 14, 2024, at Fountain Valley, Pretoria, King Paluta shared a lighthearted video showcasing his culinary skills.

In the video, the rapper can be seen confidently preparing a dish while making a public call to cooking shows, playfully urging them to feature him as a guest. Paluta, known for his versatility on stage, expressed his belief that his talents extend beyond the mic and into the kitchen.

However, when asked about the name of the dish he was preparing, he laughed and humorously admitted he didn’t have a name for it.

The cooking moment concluded with King Paluta and his team enjoying the meal together around the dining table. In a lighthearted joke, he teased that those eating the food might get a stomach ache, adding an extra touch of humor to the video.

While the rapper may not have named his dish, his performance at GhanaFest SA was nothing short of spectacular.

King Paluta delivered back-to-back hits to an excited audience, sharing the stage with highlife legend Ofori Amponsah. The event drew Ghanaians and other attendees from Pretoria and beyond, celebrating Ghanaian culture, music, and food.

Watch Makoma by King Paluta

As King Paluta continues to expand his brand, both in music and potentially in the culinary world, fans can expect even more dynamic surprises from the multi-talented artist.

