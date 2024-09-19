Shatta Wale Gears Up for ‘SAFA’ Release This Friday with Exciting Convoy and NFT Suggestions During Twitter Spaces Interaction

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, is building anticipation for the release of his latest album SAFA (Shatta And Fans Album), set to drop tomorrow, September 20, 2024.

During an engaging Twitter Spaces session earlier today, the outspoken artist connected with his fans, revealing exciting plans for a city-wide activation ahead of the highly anticipated album launch.

Shatta Wale announced that a convoy will move from the Accra Mall and pass through key neighborhoods such as Lapaz, Nima, and Spintex.

The convoy aims to create buzz and sensitize the public about the upcoming album. The initiative is set to build massive momentum, encouraging fans to rally in support of the release.

However, one key member of Shatta’s circle will be missing from the event. Shatta Wale shared that his spouse, Maali, who is currently pregnant, won’t be able to join the convoy, but her absence will not diminish the energy and excitement surrounding the launch.

During the interactive session, fans showed their enthusiasm and proposed innovative ideas. One suggestion that stood out was the possibility of turning the SAFA album into NFTs, allowing fans to buy shares in the project. Shatta Wale, known for embracing unconventional ideas, expressed interest in exploring this potential avenue.

FRIDAY IS #SAFA DAY THAT IS A SHATTA MOVEMENT DAY …TOWN GO CHOKE!!!

BRING YOUR CARS ,FRIENDS AND LOYAL FANS OF SHATTA MOVEMENT LETS SPREAD THE GOSPEL!!



MEETING POINT :

ACCRA MALL 10AM ..BE THERE !!!



THANK YOU GHANA POLICE FOR PROVIDING US WITH SECURITY!!!! pic.twitter.com/Na02WbtKNz — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 19, 2024

Additionally, Shatta Wale opened the door for interviews with emerging content creators and gave a special nod to Big Paradise, a new name on the scene, offering them the chance to be a part of the album’s rollout process.

With the SAFA album just hours away from release, Shatta Wale’s interaction with his fanbase has set the stage for what promises to be a dynamic and electrifying campaign, as his convoy gears up to hit the streets of Accra.

