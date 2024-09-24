fbpx
Stonebwoy Releases New Single ‘Jejereje’ Amid Viral Controversy Over Money-Spraying Incident at Soccer Gala

Fans Eagerly Await Music Video Premiere Amid Controversy Surrounding Star's Generosity at Public Event!

Multiple award-winning afro-dancehall artist Stonebwoy has dropped his latest single titled ‘Jejereje’, featuring Amsterdam-based producer and guitarist Ginton.

The highly anticipated track is now available on all digital streaming platforms (DSPs), with the official music video set to premiere tonight at 6 PM GMT.

Stonebwoy, known for his infectious beats and versatile sound, took to social media to announce the release, stating, “New music now on all DSPs! Music video out tonight @ 6 PM GMT.” Fans have already embraced the track, with many sharing dance videos on TikTok as they eagerly await the video release.

In addition to the excitement surrounding his new single, Stonebwoy has also found himself in the middle of a viral controversy.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, the dancehall star attended the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park. Stonebwoy interacted with participants and spectators, even awarding those involved in the football tournament.

However, as he left the event in a fleet of cars accompanied by bodyguards and a motorcade, the BHIM Nation leader was surrounded by a crowd of fans eager to see him.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Stonebwoy is seen emerging from the sunroof of his Toyota Land Cruiser and throwing money into the crowd, which led to a frenzy as fans scrambled to collect the cash.

This act has sparked online debate, with some calling it generous, while others highlighted the potential dangers of such behavior. Interestingly, Stonebwoy himself recently spoke out against the practice of throwing money at fans.

In a previous interview, he mentioned that he finds it disrespectful and dangerous, noting that he prefers to hand money directly to people instead.

“I dislike throwing money at fans because it’s dangerous. People can hurt themselves in the rush, and I believe it’s more respectful to give directly,” Stonebwoy said.

Despite the controversy, fans remain excited about the release of ‘Jejereje’, and the video is expected to add to the song’s growing popularity. Stonebwoy continues to dominate both the music charts and social media discussions, proving once again his influence in the Ghanaian music industry.

The music video for ‘Jejereje’ will be available on all major platforms tonight.

