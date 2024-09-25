Ghanaian Rapper Trey La Drops Groundbreaking EP “The Money Trey” Alongside Book Release

Ghanaian rapper Trey La has officially released a 6-track EP titled “The Money Trey”, making waves in the entertainment world. In an unprecedented move, Trey La in the coming weeks will release a complementary book titled “The Money Tree”, positioning him as the first Ghanaian artiste, and possibly the first in the world, to simultaneously debut both a music project and a literary work that share a connected theme.

About “The Money Trey” EP:

The EP takes listeners on a sonic journey through the highs and lows of financial struggles, aspirations, and realities that many Ghanaians and people around the world face daily. With hard-hitting lyrics and captivating beats, Trey La artfully explores the complexities of money, health, and success, while also providing insightful commentary on the societal pressures surrounding wealth and the road to financial freedom. The 6 tracks on the EP are:

1. Problems

2. Health is Wealth

3. Loans

4. I Love Money

5. Womb Lottery

6. Legalize it

The EP blends a variety of sounds, from Afrobeat, R and B influences to melodic hip-hop, reflecting Trey La’s versatility and growth as an artist.

Listen to The Money Trey b y Trey La on YouTube

The Book: “The Money Trey”

In addition “The Money Trey,” a thought-provoking book that delves deeper into the themes explored in his music. Targeted at teenagers and young adults, the book is to inspire, guide and remind all to be intentional about their choices and responsible for their decisions in an effort to achieve financial freedom in the face of many influences.

The book complements the EP’s narrative, giving fans a holistic experience that merges entertainment with education.

This marks a new chapter in the intersection of music and literature, placing him as a pioneering figure in the Ghanaian creative industry. His ability to excel in both the artistic and intellectual spheres showcases his commitment to redefining what it means to be a multi-talented artiste in today’s world.

To Trey La, this project has been a labor of love and a different way of opening up conversations about wealth, health, and how people may navigate life’s challenges.

The EP is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to The Money Trey by Trey La on Spotify

About Trey La

Trey La is a Ghanaian recording artist and author, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic sound. With an MBA, FMVA certification, Bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma, and over 20 different certificates in various fields, Trey La is one of the most educated artistes in the country. He continues to push the boundaries of art and intellect with every project he releases.

