Gyakie, Kinaata, Kelvynboy, Others Rally Behind #FreetheCitizens Movement – Full Details HERE!

A wave of influential Ghanaian celebrities has joined the ongoing #FreetheCitizens movement on social media, urging the release of protesters arrested during the #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

This online campaign, which has taken platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) by storm, calls attention to the human rights concerns surrounding the arrests.

The demonstration, which took place at the 37 Roundabout, was a three-day protest that highlighted public grievances over issues such as illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

However, tensions escalated on Sunday, September 22, 2024, leading to a confrontation between the demonstrators, led by the Democracy Hub group, and the Ghana Police Service. Protesters were detained after what authorities deemed unlawful assembly.

The campaign gathered more momentum after the Accra Circuit Court, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, charged the demonstrators with conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically unlawful assembly.

Outrage grew when the court remanded the protesters without bail for two weeks. Social media users condemned this decision, citing concerns over the alleged denial of access to food, water, family, and legal representation for those detained.

Among the many celebrities amplifying the campaign are Ama K Abeberese, Berla Mundi, Saddick Adams, Efya, Lydia Forson, Kojo Manuel, KalyJay, Sister Deborah, Kojo Cue, Gyakie, Ameyaw Debrah, Kelvynboy, Wode Maya, and Mista Meister.

Their collective influence has drawn increased attention to the situation, turning it into a larger conversation about civil liberties, democracy, and justice in Ghana.

Prominent figures such as Kofi Kinaata, Arathejay, Bridget Otoo, and Black Volta have also voiced their support for the campaign, emphasizing the need for social justice and condemning the treatment of those who were arrested.

Many celebrities have pointed out the broader implications of the situation, urging the government and legal system to uphold citizens’ rights to peacefully protest and express dissent.

At the heart of the campaign is Ama Governor, a lawyer and social media influencer who was among those arrested. Her high-profile involvement has become a rallying point for the #FreetheCitizens movement, with many calling for her immediate release as a symbol of the fight for freedom and justice.

. @MBawumia your time to make a difference is now! #FreetheCitizens — Trendiest 💫 (@kelvynboymusic_) September 25, 2024

The #FreetheCitizens movement continues to grow, drawing both local and international attention to the state of human rights in Ghana.

As the campaign gains traction, it is becoming a powerful call for the protection of citizens’ rights, accountability in governance, and a re-evaluation of how peaceful protests are handled in the country.

