fbpx
Top Stories

Gyakie, Kinaata, Kelvynboy, Others Rally Behind #FreetheCitizens Movement – Full Details HERE!

This Follows Arrests at #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse Protest

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
2 minutes read
#FreetheCitizens
#FreetheCitizens

A wave of influential Ghanaian celebrities has joined the ongoing #FreetheCitizens movement on social media, urging the release of protesters arrested during the #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

This online campaign, which has taken platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) by storm, calls attention to the human rights concerns surrounding the arrests.

The demonstration, which took place at the 37 Roundabout, was a three-day protest that highlighted public grievances over issues such as illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

Related Articles

However, tensions escalated on Sunday, September 22, 2024, leading to a confrontation between the demonstrators, led by the Democracy Hub group, and the Ghana Police Service. Protesters were detained after what authorities deemed unlawful assembly.

The campaign gathered more momentum after the Accra Circuit Court, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, charged the demonstrators with conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically unlawful assembly.

Outrage grew when the court remanded the protesters without bail for two weeks. Social media users condemned this decision, citing concerns over the alleged denial of access to food, water, family, and legal representation for those detained.

Among the many celebrities amplifying the campaign are Ama K Abeberese, Berla Mundi, Saddick Adams, Efya, Lydia Forson, Kojo Manuel, KalyJay, Sister Deborah, Kojo Cue, Gyakie, Ameyaw Debrah, Kelvynboy, Wode Maya, and Mista Meister.

Their collective influence has drawn increased attention to the situation, turning it into a larger conversation about civil liberties, democracy, and justice in Ghana.

Prominent figures such as Kofi Kinaata, Arathejay, Bridget Otoo, and Black Volta have also voiced their support for the campaign, emphasizing the need for social justice and condemning the treatment of those who were arrested.

Many celebrities have pointed out the broader implications of the situation, urging the government and legal system to uphold citizens’ rights to peacefully protest and express dissent.

At the heart of the campaign is Ama Governor, a lawyer and social media influencer who was among those arrested. Her high-profile involvement has become a rallying point for the #FreetheCitizens movement, with many calling for her immediate release as a symbol of the fight for freedom and justice.

The #FreetheCitizens movement continues to grow, drawing both local and international attention to the state of human rights in Ghana.

As the campaign gains traction, it is becoming a powerful call for the protection of citizens’ rights, accountability in governance, and a re-evaluation of how peaceful protests are handled in the country.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Noble Nketsiah recounts hustle as a shoeshine, 'foos' seller & trotro mate on 20th anniversary

Noble Nketsiah recounts hustle as a shoeshine, ‘foos’ seller & trotro mate on 20th anniversary

18th June 2021
Ishak Spark: An artistry that can't just be ignored

Ishak Spark: An artistry that can’t be ignored

2nd January 2021
Ex GBC DJ, Naa Ayele Ardefio to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards!

Ex GBC DJ, Naa Ayele Ardefio to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards!

30th July 2024
How your favourite artists rocked the July In Nungua festival

How your favourite artists rocked the July In Nungua festival

17th July 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown