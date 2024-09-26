Patrick Chordson’s Masterful Direction and Production Elevates Oki Sekum Concert to New Heights – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian music producer and pianist, Patrick Chordson Moore, popularly known as ‘Chordson,’ left an indelible mark on the Oki Sekum concert with his exceptional musical direction and production.

Held recently, the concert attracted thousands of gospel music lovers who were blessed by a night of powerful worship, live performances, and the soulful sounds of Oki Sekum’s original songs.

Patrick Chordson, a prominent figure in Africa’s gospel music industry, took center stage behind the scenes, leading both the musical arrangements and live production of the event.

Known for his dynamic approach to music and unmatched skill as a pianist, Chordson worked closely with Oki Sekum and the band to ensure a flawless performance that resonated deeply with the audience.

The concert featured a host of celebrated gospel artists, including the renowned Cwesi Oteng, whose ministry has benefited from Chordson’s musical mastery over the years.

Together with the band, Patrick provided stellar accompaniment to all the billed artists, blending live instrumentation with the spiritual intensity that marked each performance.

From the energetic praise segments to the soulful worship moments, Chordson’s guidance ensured that the evening’s flow was seamless, drawing the audience into a profound atmosphere of worship.

The highlight of the evening was the live recording of Oki Sekum’s original songs, which were performed with great passion and spirit, blessing the ears and souls of every attendee.

Under Chordson’s expert direction, these songs—crafted specifically for the concert—were not only delivered with excellence but also carried a message of hope and transformation that left a lasting impact.

Patrick’s work behind the scenes was instrumental in the concert’s success. With years of experience in the gospel music industry, Chordson has shared stages with some of the world’s most renowned gospel ministers, including Tye Tribbett, William McDowell, Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, and Donnie McClurkin, to name a few.

His early beginnings as the pianist for the acclaimed PL Crew, founded by Opoku Sanaa, helped him develop his unique approach to music, blending tradition with innovation.

Since emerging on the gospel music scene in 2009, Patrick Chordson has built a reputation for delivering trailblazing performances, both as an artist and producer.

His work with Cwesi Oteng, among others, has opened numerous doors for him, leading him to tour major stages across Ghana and Africa, playing to audiences of over 50,000 people. Now, as the founder of Chordson Production and Transform Network, he continues to shape the sound of contemporary gospel music in Africa.

The Oki Sekum concert was yet another testament to Patrick’s tremendous skill, vision, and passion for gospel music. His ability to bring together top-tier musicians and create an environment where both artists and audiences can experience the power of live worship is a testament to his calling in the gospel music ministry.

The evening was a resounding success, and many attendees left the venue uplifted, filled with the joy and peace that comes from a night spent in the presence of God through music.

Patrick Chordson’s contribution to the concert, combined with the incredible performances of Oki Sekum and other artists, ensured that it will be remembered as one of the standout gospel events of the year.

