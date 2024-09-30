fbpx
List of Winners: B&O 3 Music Awards 2024

Full list of winners for the B&O 3 Music Awards 2024.

List of Winners: B&O 3 Music Awards 2024. Photo Credit: 3 Music Awards

The wait is over. You voted and the results for the B&O 3 Music Awards 2024 have been finally announced at a plush ceremony.

We present to you the full list of winners for the 6th edition of the B&O 3 Music Awards.

Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year

  • ‘Goodsin’ – OlivetheBoy

African Song of the Year

  • ‘Water’ – Tyla

Album of the Year

  • 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Artiste (MVP) of the Year

  • Stonebwoy

Best Collaboration of the Year

  • KiDi ft. Stonebwoy – ‘Likor’

Best Female Vocal Performance

  • TiTi Owusu – ‘Make Me Believe’

Best Male Vocal Performance

  • KiDi – ‘I Lied’

Breakthrough Act of the Year

  • OlivetheBoy

Digital Act of the Year

  • Medikal

DJ of the Year

  • DJ Lord

Emerging Woman of the Year

  • Lali x Lola

EP of the Year

  • Avana – OliveTheboy

Gospel Song of the Year

  • ‘Aseda’ – Nacee

Gospel Act of the Year

  • Piesie Esther

Highlife Song of the Year

  • ‘Kwaku Ananse’ – Amerado

Hiplife Song of the Year

  • ‘Aseda’ – King Paluta

Hip Hop Song of the Year

  • ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie

Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year

  • Black Sherif

Producer of the Year

  • MOG Beatz

Performer of the Year

  • Black Sherif – Zaama Disco 2023

Rap Performance of the Year

  • ‘5th August 7’ – Lyrical Joe

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

  • ‘Effiekuma Love’ – Kofi Kinaata

Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year

  • Stonebwoy

Song of the Year

  • ‘Terminator’ – King Promise

Video of the Year

  • ‘Oil in My Head’ – Black Sherif

Viral Song of the Year

  • ‘Terminator’ – King Promise

Woman of the Year

  • Amaarae

Next Rated Act

  • Beeztrap KOTM

