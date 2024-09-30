Top Stories
List of Winners: B&O 3 Music Awards 2024
Full list of winners for the B&O 3 Music Awards 2024.
The wait is over. You voted and the results for the B&O 3 Music Awards 2024 have been finally announced at a plush ceremony.
We present to you the full list of winners for the 6th edition of the B&O 3 Music Awards.
Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year
- ‘Goodsin’ – OlivetheBoy
African Song of the Year
- ‘Water’ – Tyla
Album of the Year
- 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Artiste (MVP) of the Year
- Stonebwoy
Best Collaboration of the Year
- KiDi ft. Stonebwoy – ‘Likor’
Best Female Vocal Performance
- TiTi Owusu – ‘Make Me Believe’
Best Male Vocal Performance
- KiDi – ‘I Lied’
Breakthrough Act of the Year
- OlivetheBoy
Digital Act of the Year
- Medikal
DJ of the Year
- DJ Lord
Emerging Woman of the Year
- Lali x Lola
EP of the Year
- Avana – OliveTheboy
Gospel Song of the Year
- ‘Aseda’ – Nacee
Gospel Act of the Year
- Piesie Esther
Highlife Song of the Year
- ‘Kwaku Ananse’ – Amerado
Hiplife Song of the Year
- ‘Aseda’ – King Paluta
Hip Hop Song of the Year
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year
- Black Sherif
Producer of the Year
- MOG Beatz
Performer of the Year
- Black Sherif – Zaama Disco 2023
Rap Performance of the Year
- ‘5th August 7’ – Lyrical Joe
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
- ‘Effiekuma Love’ – Kofi Kinaata
Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year
- Stonebwoy
Song of the Year
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise
Video of the Year
- ‘Oil in My Head’ – Black Sherif
Viral Song of the Year
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise
Woman of the Year
- Amaarae
Next Rated Act
- Beeztrap KOTM
