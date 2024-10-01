DJ Lord OTB Wins DJ Of the Year At The 3 Music Awards 2024

Ghanaian disc jockey Lord Barnes, known by his stage name DJ Lord OTB, has won the prestigious ‘DJ of the Year’ title at the 2024 3Music Awards.

This marks another significant achievement for the celebrated DJ, who last year took home the same accolade at the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards. That victory was historic, as DJ Lord OTB became the first to break DJ Vyrusky’s five-year winning streak in the category.

In 2024, DJ Lord OTB’s hard work once again paid off as he outclassed a competitive field of DJs, including notable names like AD DJ, DJ Faculty, DJ Loft, DJ Mac Tonto, DJ Millzy, DJ Nyce, DJ Sly King, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Wallpaper, Mz Orstin, and TMSKDJ.

Although DJ Lord OTB was not present at the event, his team—comprising Reynolds Quarshie, Seli Baisie, and Nana Gyamfi Prempeh (also known as Zamani)—accepted the award on his behalf.

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, DJ Lord OTB expressed his immense gratitude, thanking God, his fans, his team, and the 3Music Awards for the recognition.

“What a way to wrap the month of September. I want to extend my deepest gratitude first of all to God almighty for His favor and divine mercies. I’m actually nothing without Him,” he wrote.

He went on to thank his loyal supporters and team, saying, “To my fans and the entire OTB Nation fraternity, thank you for your immense support since this journey began a decade ago. To my team, thank you for never giving up on me and for providing the necessary framework to excel. Finally, to the 3Music Awards stakeholders, thank you for recognizing my hard work and dedication with this award. It means a great deal to me, and I am truly honored. God bless you all.”

The award ceremony, held on September 28, 2024, at the Palm Convention Centre inside La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, was a glamorous affair. It celebrated the best in Ghanaian music and thrilled fans with stellar performances from Piesie Esther, Nacee, Akwaboah Jnr, Adina, Kweku Smoke, Mr. Drew, and many others.

