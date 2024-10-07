Angel Ministries’ new worship song ‘Ene Me Nto Nkyea’ offers comfort and hope

Angel Ministries, the gifted Ghanaian gospel artist and songwriter, has unveiled a soul-stirring worship track titled Ene Me Nto Nkyea (Worship Cover).

With the blessing of Rev. Moses OK, Angel Ministries has been granted the honor of sharing his moving worship song as a powerful introduction to the Ghanaian and global gospel community.

In this heartfelt rendition, Angel Ministries uses her unique voice to convey a message of comfort and hope.

The lyrics of “Ene Me Nto Nkyea (Worship Cover)” remind listeners that God offers rest to those who seek Him, even in the midst of life’s struggles.

Watch Ene Me Nto Nkyea (Worship Cover) by Angel Ministries

The song reassures us that God’s guidance will lead to new beginnings, providing strength and faith for the journey ahead.

About Angel Ministries

Known in real life as Angela Asiedu, Angel Ministries is a passionate Ghanaian gospel artist hailing from Nkwanta Kese, located on the Offinso Road in Ghana.

With a deep calling to win souls for Christ, she strives to minister to people through her music, spreading messages of faith, encouragement, and divine hope.

Angel Ministries’ mission is to inspire confidence in God, encourage a deeper relationship with Him, and bring comfort through her songs.

Inspired by gospel greats like Juanita Bynum, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses OK, and Victoria Orenze, Angel Ministries continues to grow in her spiritual journey and musical impact.

Connect with Angel Ministries:

Facebook: Angela Akua Asiedu

Instagram: @angelministries_

YouTube: Angel Ministries

TikTok: @angel.ministries

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic