KOFI BRUCE Unveils Double Release: “Phone Date” and “ATM” – A Modern Twist on Classic Highlife

Sensational Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer KOFI BRUCE is set to elevate the global highlife scene with the release of not one, but two extraordinary singles.

This double release is a true testament to his versatility, drive, and passion for preserving the rich heritage of Ghanaian highlife music, infusing it with modern sounds that resonate with today’s audience.

The new singles, titled “Phone Date” and “ATM,” showcase KOFI BRUCE’s signature blend of traditional Ghanaian highlife rhythms with contemporary Afrobeat influences, creating a nostalgic and refreshingly current sound.

Setting the pace with “Phone Date,” KOFI paints a vivid picture of the digital age’s unique courtship rituals, capturing the excitement of that first thrust of love, anticipation, and potential pitfalls of virtual connections.

While “ATM” centers on the unfortunate reality of relationships driven by material gain. The song exposes the dangers of societal pressures leading to superficial connections. “ATM” sends a powerful message and resonates with listeners who have experienced the heartache of being exploited.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the release, KOFI BRUCE shared, “Highlife is the heartbeat of Ghanaian music, and it’s important for us to keep it alive while allowing it to grow and evolve. With these two songs, I wanted to honor the past but also show how highlife can fit into the present and the sound to shape.”

“Phone Date & ATM” showcases KOFI BRUCE’s ability to blend traditional Ghanaian music with contemporary themes, creating a sound that is both timeless and relevant.

Stream/Download on preferred platform here: https://onerpm.link/PDnATM

Watch Popular Stranger by Kofi Bruce

Kofi Bruce – Popular Stranger. Credit YouTube

