Kwan Pa Band Ventures into Film with 'Sweet Palmwine' Debut

Kwan Pa Band Expands Creative Horizons with Upcoming Film Premiere

Kwan Pa Band Ventures into Film with 'Sweet Palmwine' Debut
Kwan Pa Band Ventures into Film with ‘Sweet Palmwine’ Debut. Photo Credit: Kwan Pa

After seven years of reviving and modernizing palmwine highlife music, the Ghanaian band Kwan Pa is expanding its creative reach into film.

The group is set to premiere their debut movie, Sweet Palmwine, on October 26, 2024, at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

Asah Nkansah, the leader of the band, revealed in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that the movie serves as a unique way to promote and preserve palmwine highlife music.

Rather than releasing individual music videos for their six-track EP, the band decided to craft a full-length movie that encapsulates the themes of their songs while incorporating palmwine music. Asah highlighted that the film will allow viewers to experience palmwine highlife, even in the absence of live performances.

The movie, produced by Wahala Entertainment, follows the style of Egbert Adjesu’s 1970 classic I Told You So, blending drama, music, and comedy.

Titled a “music drama” and rated ‘Universal,’ it promises a romantic comedy accessible to all age groups. Sweet Palmwine stars some of Ghana’s top actors, including Aaron Adatsi, Pascaline Edwards, Fred Amugi, and Willie Chambers.

Kwan Pa’s shift from music to film demonstrates their continuous effort to modernize palmwine highlife while staying true to its roots.

The band, formed in 2017, has gained national and international recognition for their performances, which blend traditional instruments like kpalongo drums, gome, and the acoustic guitar with contemporary sounds. Their EP, Palmwine Music, released in 2022, includes hits like “Mr. Traveller” and “Ice Water.”

The movie will be shown at both the Accra Mall and Westhills Mall, with tickets priced at 100 cedis.

