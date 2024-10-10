fbpx
Mercy Asiedu Champions Female Representation in Highlife with New Musical Venture

Renowned actress Mercy Asiedu steps into the highlife music scene, aiming to increase female representation while blending gospel and highlife influences.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Mercy Asiedu Champions Female Representation in Highlife with New Musical Venture. Photo Credit: Mercy Asiedu

Renowned Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu is making waves with her recent foray into the highlife music genre, bringing a fresh female presence to the historically male-dominated space.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Mercy shared her motivations for branching into music, citing a passion for expanding female representation in highlife, which she feels is lacking in Ghana.

“Highlife has very few female voices in Ghana, aside from Akosua Agyapong,” Mercy explained, highlighting her aim to fill this gap.

She also noted that her inspiration comes from the legendary Awurama Badu, a figure she has admired since childhood, and emphasized that her musical journey will combine both highlife and gospel, ensuring she isn’t restricted to a single genre.

“Awurama Badu has been my role model, and I don’t plan on stopping music anytime soon,” Mercy stated.

