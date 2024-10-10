Nsruma inserts new single GHANA AYE SHI (Feat Sunshine Soldier & Selah Berma)

In times when Ghanaians face social and economic hardship, Nsruma known in real life as Kennedy Quasi teams up with Sunshine Soldier & Sellah Burma to add their voice and shared struggles to the country’s current crisis.

Ghana Aye Shi as they have titled it, is more than music, the masterful lyrics and rhythm is heartfelt and resonate with every Ghanaian young and old.

Ghana Aye Shi which translates Ghana is hot, talks about the struggle of the ordinary citizen in the midst of the political manipulations, greed and corruption scandals which has engulfed the country making it impossible for the average citizen to escape the hardships

Collectively, we have the power to call for change through our voices and music. Let’s cause a change one play, one stream and one share at a time.

Listen to Ghana Aye Shi by Sunshine Soldier & Sellah Burma

