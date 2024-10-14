Roo Dube and DJ Sarah’s ‘Flowers’ Celebrates Love and Creativity

Nothing caps off the year better than beautiful music that amplifies creativity, and Roo Dube‘s latest single, “Flowers,” is taking the airwaves by storm this festive season.

“Flowers,” which features popular Indian female disc jockey DJ Sarah, tells a romantic love story of two lovers appreciating each other’s efforts in their relationship.

Sung in both English and an Indian dialect, Roo Dube aims to strengthen the Ghana-India entertainment ties.

Sarah’s outstanding performance on the song complements Dube’s soothing delivery, which is a reason the record is doing so well on the airwaves.

In a brief chat with Dube about why he chose DJ Sarah for this record, he explained:

“Sarah Fernandes is an all-rounder. Aside from being a professional DJ, she is also a talented actress, YouTuber, and model. All of these experiences have given her vast knowledge and experience in all facets of the entertainment industry. Having her on the record was the best decision ever, and it is evident in how the song is picking up so quickly.”

“Flowers,” performed by Roo Dube and Malaika De Souza, was produced by two renowned producers: VinnyKay GH of Braindrain Studios in Ghana and Clarisan Fernandes of Porto Musica Studios in Goa.

“Clarisan started his music journey at the young age of seven. He is a singer, music producer, audio engineer, and keyboardist with over fifteen years of experience in the music industry.

VinnyKay GH, my Ghanaian engineer, also has over fifteen years of experience and was incredible on this record,” Roo Dube explains.

The visuals for this smash hit will be released on November 9, 2024. They were directed by Chrisly Carvalho of Kreativisualz Films, a production house based in North Goa.

