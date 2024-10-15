Gyakie Set To Drop New Single On October 18

Ghana’s favourite songbird, Gyakie is set to captivate fans once again with her highly anticipated new single, dropping on October 18, 2024.

The announcement was made via her social media platforms, sparking excitement among her global fanbase.

This upcoming release follows the success of her hit single ‘December,’ which was released earlier this year. Gyakie has also achieved remarkable milestones in 2024, crossing over 100 million streams on Boomplay and surpassing 1 million listeners on Spotify, further solidifying her global reach.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie

Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has become a household name since debuting with ‘Love is Pretty’ in 2019. Her rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her viral 2020 hit ‘Forever’ shot her into the spotlight, earning her both local and international acclaim.

Known for blending Afrobeats rhythms with soulful melodies, she has mastered the art of creating music that resonates across cultures, making her a standout not only in the Ghanaian music scene but across Africa as well.

While Gyakie has remained tight-lipped about the exact details of the single, fans are enthusiastic about the upcoming release. Expectations are very high as she’s known for crafting songs that become instant anthems.

With her exceptional storytelling abilities, fans are eager to see if the track will delve into themes of love and empowerment, which have been recurring themes in her impressive discography.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie

With her track record of producing chart-toppers, industry experts believe the new single will not only dominate Ghanaian airwaves but also make an impact on international charts. Gyakie’s growing global fanbase is proof of her expanding influence as she continues to push boundaries and reach new audiences.

As October 18 approaches, fans around the world are counting down the days, ready to stream and celebrate yet another timeless offering from one of Ghana’s finest musical exports.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie

Make sure to follow Gyakie on her social media platforms to stay updated as the release day nears.

Instagram: gyyakie_ X (Twitter): @gyyakie_

Facebook: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic