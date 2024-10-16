fbpx
Kawoula Biov Joins Forces with Djifason and Folly Likidzo for Uplifting Afro-Hiplife Track 'One Day' - Listen Here NOW!
Kawoula Biov Joins Forces with Djifason and Folly Likidzo for Uplifting Afro-Hiplife Track 'One Day'. Photo Credit: Kawoula Biov

Ghanaian artist Kawoula Biov, best known for his viral hit Daavi Ne Ba, is back with a brand-new single titled One Day, this time collaborating with fellow talents Djifason and Folly Likidzo.

The vibrant Afro-Hiplife track is a refreshing anthem that delivers a powerful message of perseverance, hope, and the belief that success will eventually come to those who endure.

One Day masterfully combines rhythmic Afrobeat influences with traditional highlife melodies, creating an infectious sound that is both uplifting and energizing. Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE!

The song’s production highlights dynamic beats and catchy hooks, making it a tune that will quickly capture the hearts of listeners, both in Ghana and internationally.

The collaboration with Djifason and Folly Likidzo adds a unique flavor to the track, with each artist bringing their own distinct style and vocal delivery. Djifason’s smooth vocals complement Folly Likidzo’s energetic verses, while Kawoula Biov ties it all together with his signature sound.

Lyrically, One Day speaks to anyone who has faced hardships but continues to push forward, holding on to the hope that brighter days are ahead. The song’s universal message of resilience and optimism makes it poised to resonate with audiences far and wide.

With its infectious energy and vibrant production, One Day is not just a song; it’s an anthem for anyone striving for success, reminding them that with persistence, their moment will come.

As the Afro-Hiplife genre continues to gain global recognition, One Day stands out as a testament to the rich musical diversity of West Africa, and fans can expect this track to make waves in the coming months.

Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE!

Listeners can stream One Day on all major platforms and enjoy the powerful collaboration between Kawoula Biov, Djifason, and Folly Likidzo, as they celebrate the journey towards success, one step at a time.

