Twi Ragga Artiste, Mavluz Drops Peaceful Election Anthem; Menkaho Bi

Renowned artist 0D4, now known as Mavluz, has released a timely peace anthem titled Menkaho bi,” urging opinion leaders and citizens to foster harmony and stability ahead of Ghana’s elections.

Mavluz believes that a “Peaceful Elections” is A Call to Action.

Mavluz’s new track highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence during the electoral process, promoting:

Tolerance among political factions

Respect for differing views

Calm and orderly voting

A Message from Mavluz: “As a concerned citizen, I want to use my music to promote peace and unity. Let’s put Ghana first and ensure a violence-free election.”

According to him, the song emphasizes civic responsibility, encourages constructive dialogue, and showcases the power of music to influence societal values.

