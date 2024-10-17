fbpx
Twi Ragga Artiste, Mavluz Drops Peaceful Election Anthem; Menkaho Bi

Promoting Harmony and Unity: Mavluz's Peace Anthem for Ghana Elections

Twi Ragga Artiste, Mavluz Drops Peaceful Election Anthem; Menkaho bi - Listen Here NOW!
Twi Ragga Artiste, Mavluz Drops Peaceful Election Anthem; Menkaho bi. Photo Credit: Mavluz

Renowned artist 0D4, now known as Mavluz, has released a timely peace anthem titled Menkaho bi,” urging opinion leaders and citizens to foster harmony and stability ahead of Ghana’s elections.

Mavluz believes that a “Peaceful Elections” is A Call to Action. 

Mavluz’s new track highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence during the electoral process, promoting:

  • Tolerance among political factions
  • Respect for differing views
  • Calm and orderly voting

Listen to Menkaho Bi by Mavluz on Apple Music

A Message from Mavluz: “As a concerned citizen, I want to use my music to promote peace and unity. Let’s put Ghana first and ensure a violence-free election.”

According to him, the song emphasizes civic responsibility, encourages constructive dialogue, and showcases the power of music to influence societal values.

Listen to “Peaceful Elections” on Standard Radio TV News and all major streaming platforms.

Listen to Menkaho Bi by Mavluz on Audiomack

