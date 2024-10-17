fbpx
Watch Shatta Wale & Broda Sammy Steal the Spotlight at Bawumia's Meeting with Arts & Tourism Industry

Exclusive Event: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Evening Encounter with Ghana's Arts and Tourism Fraternity

Watch Shatta Wale & Broda Sammy Steal the Spotlight at Bawumia's Meeting with Arts & Tourism Industry - Full Details HERE!
Watch Shatta Wale & Broda Sammy Steal the Spotlight at Bawumia's Meeting with Arts & Tourism Industry. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Bawumia - IG

On October 16, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), engaged with Ghana’s arts and tourism industry at a special event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, titled “Evening Encounter with the Arts and Tourism Fraternity,” aimed to foster dialogue and address the concerns of creative industry players ahead of the upcoming elections.

Dr. Bawumia used the platform to outline his vision for supporting the creative arts sector, particularly focusing on pension schemes, digitalization, and opportunities for marginalized groups, especially those from disadvantaged communities.

Related Articles

He also promised collaborative efforts with organizations like the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to develop a pension system for aging industry professionals who can no longer work.

Among the evening’s highlights were interactions from key industry figures, including gospel artist Broda Sammy, who humorously expressed his concerns about retirement benefits for creatives.

His light-hearted yet sincere approach brought laughter to the room, though his point on ensuring financial security for industry veterans struck a serious note.

Another impactful moment came from dancehall artist Shatta Wale, who shifted the conversation to focus on the needs of marginalized youth from the streets and ghettos.

Sharing his own story of rising from humble beginnings, Shatta Wale questioned Dr. Bawumia about his plans for supporting these often-overlooked communities.

In response, the NPP candidate emphasized the role of digital initiatives and various social interventions aimed at improving the lives of all Ghanaians, including the underprivileged.

The event also brought an unexpected display of unity between two longtime rivals, Shatta Wale and Samini. The two dancehall icons, who have been embroiled in a public feud for years, were seen laughing and interacting with each other, much to the delight of attendees and fans online.

Their public camaraderie was a welcome surprise, signaling a potential reconciliation after years of tension.

In a humorous twist, Roman Father, the vice-presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, joined the conversation by playfully urging Dr. Bawumia to “remember him” should the NPP win the 2024 elections.

The event concluded with Shatta Wale treating his fans to his signature showmanship as he showered money on the crowd while leaving in a flashy yellow sports car, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with the arts and tourism fraternity reflects the growing recognition of the sector’s importance in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

His proposals for industry support, alongside the spirited participation of the country’s top artists, provided an evening of entertainment, reflection, and hope for the future of Ghana’s creative industry.

