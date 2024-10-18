Akesse Brempong Unpacks Ghanaian Male Stereotypes in Alcohol Advertising at MediAsia

Akesse Brempong, a budding scholar, lecturer in the Department of Communication at Pentecost University in Ghana, and celebrated gospel musician, presented his insightful paper, “Macho Adverts: Constructing Hyper-masculinity in Ghanaian Alcoholic Beverage Advertisements,” at the IAFOR MediAsia Conference in Kyoto, Japan.

Known for his dynamic presence both in music and academia, Akesse Brempong brought fresh insights into the cultural impact of advertising.

In his research, Akesse Brempong examined how alcohol advertisements in Ghana often employ hyper-masculine themes which depict men as powerful, thrill-seeking, and sexually dominant in a way as to appeal to male audiences.

Using thematic analysis alongside tools such as the Hypermasculinity Inventory (HMI), he highlighted how these narratives, while commercially appealing, may inadvertently reinforce restrictive societal norms.

Listen to The Awakening by Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong advocates for a shift towards inclusive advertising that celebrates broader representations of masculinity.

By bringing both academic rigour and artistic sensitivity to the topic, Brempong’s presentation underscored MediAsia’s goal of fostering interdisciplinary dialogue.

His dual roles as a lecturer and musician uniquely positioned him to shed light on how media shapes cultural ideals, particularly concerning gender norms in Ghanaian society .

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic