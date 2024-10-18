fbpx
Akesse Brempong Unpacks Ghanaian Male Stereotypes in Alcohol Advertising at MediAsia

Unveiling Gender Norms in Ghanaian Ads: Akesse Brempong's Analysis

Akesse Brempong Unpacks Ghanaian Male Stereotypes in Alcohol Advertising at MediAsia 2024 Conference in Japan
Akesse Brempong Unpacks Ghanaian Male Stereotypes in Alcohol Advertising at MediAsia 2024 Conference in Japan. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong, a budding scholar, lecturer in the Department of Communication at Pentecost University in Ghana, and celebrated gospel musician, presented his insightful paper, “Macho Adverts: Constructing Hyper-masculinity in Ghanaian Alcoholic Beverage Advertisements,” at the IAFOR MediAsia Conference in Kyoto, Japan.

Known for his dynamic presence both in music and academia, Akesse Brempong brought fresh insights into the cultural impact of advertising.

In his research, Akesse Brempong examined how alcohol advertisements in Ghana often employ hyper-masculine themes which depict men as powerful, thrill-seeking, and sexually dominant in a way as to appeal to male audiences.

Using thematic analysis alongside tools such as the Hypermasculinity Inventory (HMI), he highlighted how these narratives, while commercially appealing, may inadvertently reinforce restrictive societal norms.

Listen to The Awakening by Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong advocates for a shift towards inclusive advertising that celebrates broader representations of masculinity.

By bringing both academic rigour and artistic sensitivity to the topic, Brempong’s presentation underscored MediAsia’s goal of fostering interdisciplinary dialogue.

His dual roles as a lecturer and musician uniquely positioned him to shed light on how media shapes cultural ideals, particularly concerning gender norms in Ghanaian society .

