E.L and AratheJay Kick It Off With ‘DELILAH’ In Striking New Video

Fresh off an explosive BAR 7 show, award-winning rapper E.L has unveiled a new visual from his recently released “BAR 7” project, titled ‘DELILAH.’

The video, featuring AratheJay, offers a dynamic visual experience you don’t want to miss.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the video embodies the song’s intense energy through striking shots centered on E.L, AratheJay, and the character of Delilah, portrayed by a video vixen.

From flaming asteroids streaking across the sky to sweeping views of the city at night, all eyes are on E.L as he is captivated by the enchanting movements of his Delilah.

In line with the fan-favorite track, the two stars deliver a thrilling performance, with AratheJay showcasing his knack for delectable melodies and E.L his skill for creating bangers. Likewise, Yaw Skyface crowns the moment with equally striking visual elements and creativity that quickly draw viewers in.

Watch Delilah by E.L ft. AratheJay

E.L – Delilah ft. AratheJay. Credit: YouTube

