Stonebwoy Reveals He Turned Down Collaboration Offer with Kanye West Due to ‘Disrespectful’ Approach

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist, Stonebwoy, has made a shocking revelation about turning down a collaboration opportunity with international rap star Kanye West in 2015.

Speaking in a recent interview with Power FM in the United States, Stonebwoy explained that he declined the offer shortly after winning the BET Award for Best International Act that year.

According to the Therapy hitmaker, while the chance to work with Kanye West could have been a major career milestone, the approach taken by West’s team was something he found highly disrespectful.

1GAD @Stonebwoy is inside the studios of @Power1051 New York and they dropping some of his classics; these songs still dey bang 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Wale | Daddy Lumba | The 3 | #3MusicAwards24 | Akufo-Addo | Asante Kotoko | #FreeTheCitizens | #SayNoToGalamsey pic.twitter.com/hjmmUYfE4S — Phylx Akakpo (@iamphylxgh) September 30, 2024

Stonebwoy mentioned that he was excited about the opportunity at first but felt that the lack of professionalism in how the proposal was presented made it impossible for him to accept.

“Right after I won my BET, Kanye’s team reached out for a collaboration, but I had to turn it down. The way they approached me was highly disrespectful, and I wasn’t going to entertain that. It’s important that people respect your craft, no matter how big they are,” Stonebwoy shared during the interview.

He continued, “For me, it’s about how you respect yourself and your work. No matter the platform, respect is key. If they don’t value what you bring to the table, it’s better to walk away.”

This candid admission by Stonebwoy has stirred conversations among fans and industry insiders about the pressures that African artists face when collaborating with international stars.

Despite the missed opportunity with Kanye West, Stonebwoy’s career has continued to soar, with several successful albums, international tours, and collaborations with top global artists like Sean Paul, Beenie Man, and Keri Hilson.

@stonebwoy is live on New York's Power 105.1 FM

New York’s Hip Hop & Home Of The Breakfast Club 🇺🇸🇺🇸.. Jejereje is now all over the USA and the world now.. they can’t stop us #bhim #JEJEREJE #stonebwoy pic.twitter.com/WLv2IpPH0L — Charles korbla BoogieDown (@charles_korbla) September 30, 2024

This revelation comes just days after the Ghanaian star announced his upcoming album, Up and Running, alongside its tracklist and cover artwork. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the project, which Stonebwoy has teased as his most personal and dynamic work yet.

The album promises to feature a mix of genres, showcasing his versatility as a musician while delivering the powerful, uplifting messages that have become synonymous with his brand.

Stonebwoy’s decision to maintain his principles, even in the face of such a huge opportunity, has earned him the respect of his peers and fans alike. As he prepares for the release of Up and Running, the anticipation is at an all-time high, with fans excited to see how the artist continues to make his mark on the global music scene.

With his unwavering commitment to respect and professionalism, Stonebwoy’s story is a testament to the importance of standing firm in one’s values, even when confronted with major career opportunities.

