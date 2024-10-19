KJ Spio & Gyakie set emotions ablaze with new song ‘Days Pass By’ – Listen Here NOW!

KJ Spio comes together with the talented Ghanaian Afro-soul/Afro fusion singer Gyakie for new single ‘Days Pass By’.

‘Days Pass By’ is available in all music stores globally here: https://kjspio.lnk.to/days-pass-by

A beautiful, romantic Afro-soul track that lets Gyakie’s rich and velvety voice soar high above the melodies, weaving a powerful tale of a love story with emotive lyrics that ignite feelings.

Produced by BlaiseBeatz [Ruger, BNXN, Adekunle Gold, Ckay, Davido], the track was made in Ghana in a session between KJ Spio and Gyakie.

When asked about the release KJ Spio said, “We wanted to tell a story that resonated with both of us, with this record, it’s a story we both agree on. It’s a relatable story. When you have a special bond with someone so special that you want to share it”.



Following on from an incredible roll-out releasing single after single including ‘Jealous’ earlier this year, a collaboration between himself, UK singer Loick, Roc Nation U.S singer Ambré, and African rap giant Sarkodie, KJ is showcasing his eye for talent and musical artistry.

Building a collection of big singles and heading towards a project release next year, KJ Spio will go on to release a remix of this track with a well-known UK/African collective.



Gyakie has been rising through the ranks since bursting onto the scene with her debut single ‘Love is Pretty’ in 2019.

Since then, she has collaborated with the likes of AKA, Diplo, Blaq Jerzee, Major League DJz, and Mayorkun. Her breakout single ‘Forever’ gained international recognition and has amassed over 150m streams across platforms.

ABOUT KJ SPIO

Acclaimed culturepreneur KJ Spio is a one-man mood enhancer – a musical multi-hyphenate devoted to upping the ambiance of whatever social situation you might find yourself in.

“I’m all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they’re at a party or somewhere more intimate,” smiles the Ghana-born artist.

“Wait,” you might be wondering: “what’s a culturepreneur”? For Spio, the term reflects the ever-changing role he’s held down in the UK and African music industries for almost a decade now, pushing the culture forward in whatever new and exciting ways he can dream up.

Sometimes, that has meant managing artists like late great British talent Cadet, whose single ‘Advice’ he helped become a platinum smash independently with over 250m streams.

Other times, that has meant creative-directing and A&R for superstars like Ghanian icon Sarkodie, whose first ever virtual concert, performing at the country’s historic Independence Square, broke records for live streams.

Genre doesn’t matter – only authenticity. “If it’s not progressive to the collective culture, I don’t do it,” insists the hitmaker, who began his journey in the music industry as road manager-turned-content creator for UK rap hero Big Narstie and hasn’t stopped hustling for the music scene he adores since.



ABOUT GYAKIE



Jackline Acheampong, otherwise known as Gyakie is an Afro-soul/Afro fusion singer from Ghana. Debuting in 2019, the 23-year-old released her first single ‘Love Is Pretty’ before sharing her reputed release ‘Never Like This’ a few months later.

Best known for her songwriting ability, drawing from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences Gyakie has built a large following who praise her unrivalled talent.

Drawing influence from Asa and Efya, the singer-songwriter believes that African music is a global sound and wants to use her ability to write and sing as a way to shape the culture and show its versatility.

Charting at number 4 with her “SEED” EP in 2020 on the Triller Billboard charts, the ‘Forever’ remix alongside Omah Lay topped charts in Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Winning “Best International Collaboration of the Year” at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Gyakie has since collaborated with Diplo, AKA, Blaq Jerzee, Major League DJz, Mayorkun, and many more.

