Afua Asantewaa Announces Second Singathon Attempt, Eyes Kumasi for Location – Full Details HERE!

Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador, Afua Asantewaa, widely known for her first record-breaking Singathon attempt, has announced plans for a second attempt, this time potentially in Kumasi.

Her team is currently scouting for the ideal location to ensure the event adheres to the stringent guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

Afua Asantewaa, who captured the nation’s attention with her marathon singing feat in her first attempt, is determined to make history once again. “We’re actively searching for a location that not only suits the grandeur of the event but also aligns perfectly with Guinness World Records’ criteria,” she shared.

The goal is to avoid any possible conflicts with the established guidelines to ensure a seamless and successful attempt.

This second attempt promises to be even bigger, with her team meticulously planning every detail to create an unforgettable experience for attendees and participants alike.

While the official venue and date are yet to be confirmed, Kumasi has emerged as a top contender, given its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere.

Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon is expected to draw large crowds, as it celebrates both Ghanaian culture and the power of music. Stay tuned for further updates as her team finalizes details for what promises to be a monumental event in Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

