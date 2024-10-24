Ogee & Maestro’s Debut Single ‘Makoma’: A Love Story featuring the viral Mophty

Talented musicians Ogee & Maestro have released their debut single as a group, titled ‘Makoma’ featuring singer Mophty.

The pair has been doing their own thing as solo artistes but decided to come as a group to complement each other’s creative talent.

Their debut single is a love centered song that was taken to the next level by Mophty. “Makoma” is about a guy who is yearning for his lover to give him more affection than ever. Song was mixed and mastered by Apya Beat.

Listen to Makoma by Ogee & Maestro

Video was shot and directed by Steve Gyamfi.

Watch Makoma by Ogee & Maestro

Ogee & Maestro – Makoma. Credit: YouTube

