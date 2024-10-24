fbpx
Ogee & Maestro’s Debut Single ‘Makoma’: A Love Story featuring the viral Mophty

Debut Single 'Makoma' by Ogee & Maestro ft. Mophty

Ogee & Maestro's Debut Single 'Makoma': A Love Story featuring the viral Mophty - Listen/Watch Here NOW!
Ogee & Maestro's Debut Single 'Makoma': A Love Story featuring the viral Mophty. Photo Credit: Ogee & Maestro

Talented musicians Ogee & Maestro have released their debut single as a group, titled ‘Makoma’ featuring singer Mophty.

The pair has been doing their own thing as solo artistes but decided to come as a group to complement each other’s  creative talent.

Their debut single is a love centered song that was taken to the next level by Mophty. “Makoma” is about a guy who is yearning for his lover to give him more affection than ever. Song was mixed and mastered by Apya Beat. 

Listen to Makoma by Ogee & Maestro

Video was shot and directed by Steve Gyamfi.

Watch Makoma by Ogee & Maestro

Ogee & Maestro – Makoma. Credit: YouTube

