Soulful Collaboration: Major Steppa & Miriam Simone in “Loving You”

The reggae world is buzzing with excitement as rising Ghanaian reggae artist Major Steppa teams up with celebrated international reggae superstar Miriam Simone for their highly anticipated soulful track entitled “Loving You,” released on October 18th, 2024.

This track has the potential to effortlessly uplift hearts and inspire listeners all around the world.

In many cultures, including those in Ghana and Suriname, individuals are often discouraged from marrying outside their tribes and religions.

Listen to Loving You by Major Steppa ft. Miriam Simone on Apple Music

‘Loving You’ by Major Steppa and Miriam Simone addresses that issue directly and serves as a reminder that LOVE IS UNIVERSAL—it goes beyond tribalism and cultural boundaries, encouraging listeners to embrace love and celebrate our differences rather than allowing them to divide us.

“Loving You” celebrates authentic love that transcends cultural and tribal boundaries. The track encourages listeners to embrace and celebrate love in its purest form.

Major Steppa, known for his uplifting and thought-provoking lyrics, joins forces with the beautiful and angelic voice of Miriam Simone, creating a joyful listening experience that resonates effortlessly with global audiences.

Major Steppa is one of Ghana’s most promising talents in the Ghanaian reggae scene, captivating fans with his uplifting music centered on education, inspiration and positivity. His captivating performances and professional approach to his work have established him as a significant force to rocken with.

Meanwhile, Miriam Simone, whose roots extend from Amsterdam to Suriname, has made a notable impact on the international reggae scene.

She has shared stages with some of the most renowned reggae artists in the world, such as Sizzla, Chronixx, Jah 9, and Tarrus Riley, and has performed at major reggae events, including Capleton’s show “St. Mary We Come From,” “Trenchtown Rock,” and “Tarrus Riley & Friends,” along with several other shows in Jamaica, Suriname, and Amsterdam.

Listen to Loving You by Major Steppa ft. Miriam Simone on Audiomack

She has also collaborated with Capleton, Sizzla Kalonji, Chronixx, and Lutan Fyah, and her accolades speak volumes about her talent, passion, and dedication to reggae music. Her unique blend of cultural diversity and soulful music establishes her as an essential voice in contemporary reggae.

With the song’s catchy hooks and powerful lyrical delivery, “Loving You” is sure to resonate with reggae lovers all around the world.

“Loving You” is the perfect song for anyone willing to express their love in its purest form, regardless of tribalism and societal expectations,” Major Steppa and Miriam Simone stated. “We hope this song inspires listeners all around the world to embrace love without boundaries.”

Listen and feel the soulful and uplifting vibes of “Loving You’ for yourself on all major DSPs.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic