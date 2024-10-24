Uncle Rich’s ‘Nothing to Something’ Featuring Medikal and Mr. Drew is a Banger for Days!

Uncle Rich has just released what is being hailed as his biggest track yet—“Nothing to Something,” featuring the dynamic duo of Medikal and Mr. Drew.

Produced by A-Town, this afro-highlife banger is a celebration of making it in life and the joy that comes with success. Stream/Download on preferred music service: https://onerpm.link/nothingtosomething

The fast-tempo beat and the irresistible groove make this track perfect for any party or celebration.

Listen to Nothing to Something by Uncle Rich ft. Medikal & Mr Drew on Apple Music

With strong features from Medikal and Mr. Drew, “Nothing to Something” is the ultimate anthem for anyone who’s ever worked hard and seen their dreams come true.

You can’t go wrong with Medikal’s witty and humor-filled punchlines and word play closely sandwiched by Mr Drews sultry vocals on the hook that rightly compliments Uncle Rich’s dope bars. Stream/Download on preferred music service: https://onerpm.link/nothingtosomething

If you’re looking for a song that combines great vibes with an inspirational message, this is it.

About Uncle Rich

Richmond Boamah, better known by his stage name Uncle Rich, is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter who lives in Accra. He is gifted with a distinctive musical style that combines afrobeat and rap to enthral and fascinate listeners whenever his record is played.

Born to Mr Edward Boamah and Mrs Joyce Oteng, Uncle Rich’s music diversity and composition prowess stem from the variety of good music he was exposed to as a child.

Due to that experience during childhood, he has developed a wide range of musical tastes and has become an accomplished songwriter, producer and composer.

Many tastemakers have applauded him for bringing a different feel to the familiar all-day songs that saturate the airwaves. Uncle Rich is one of the few multifaceted artists in the region that can write and create in various genres.

Uncle Rich officially launched his music career in 2020 with the release of his first single ‘Shiver’ in 2021, then followed with ‘Best Friends’, ’Donkomi’ ‘5 am in Dubai’ and dropped ‘4lyf’ and his first EP, ‘Love & Harmonies’. He has five songs, a six-track EP, and five music videos in his discography.

Listen to Nothing to Something by Uncle Rich ft. Medikal & Mr Drew on Audiomack

Get interactive with the latest crooner via his socials here:

Facebook: @unclerichmusic

Instagram: @unclerichmusic

Twitter: @unclerichmusic

YouTube: @unclerichmusic

TikTok: @unclerichmusic

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic