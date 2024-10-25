Bisa Kdei Drops Anticipated “Yenkodi” Christmas Anthem

Renowned highlife musician, Bisa Kdei has just released his much-anticipated Christmas anthem titled “Yenkodi.” This release comes following the success of his hit single “Boso.”

“Yenkodi” is a song that talks about a compelling story of a hardworking man who, after enduring a series of economic hardships, decides to spend his last savings on a night out with a lady.

Even in tough times, “Yenkodi” is a song that captures the essence of perseverance, moments of happiness and connection, reminding music lovers to appreciate life regardless of how little it serves us with.

Cover Artwork: Yenkodi – Bisa Kdei

This blend of inspiration and celebration is what makes “Yenkodi” a relatable anthem for many, particularly during the upcoming festive season, “Yenkodi” is sure to be on every party playlist.

Listen to Yenkodi by Bisa Kdei on YouTube

Bisa Kdei – Yenkodi. Credit: YouTube

