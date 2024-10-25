Kwesi Valley out with new street jam ‘Gelentigen’

It has been a year of high notes for fast-rising Ghanaian singer and rapper, Kwesi Valley, and he wraps it up with a street jam titled ‘Gelentigen’.

‘Gelentigen’ follows relative successes of the Kumasi-native’s singles ‘Kaagudu’ and ‘Ogya De Beba’. Listen to ‘Gelentigen’ here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/Gelentigen

‘Ogya De Beba’ was a major breakthrough for the singer who is inspired by happenings in his life and gave him a lot of attention especially on X (formerly Twitter).

He hasn’t looked back since and has gone on to pen a management deal with talent agency Nest LVL Management led by renowned music executive, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh.

Kwesi Valley is well known for its drill sounds and ‘Gelentigen’ is no different in terms of sound.

Produced by multiple-award-winning producer, Ssnowbeatz, the energy in this song is more electrifying and infectious. It is very relatable, with a story any young man working hard for their daily needs would understand.

“In Ghanaian schools, we hear this sound ‘Gelentigen’ which prompts us to move a step towards our goals in the classroom, so we should move towards our dreams as well,” says Kwesi Valley.

Although ending the year with this final release, Kwesi Valley and his team are planning for a much better, 2025, with fans expected to see a wider range of music coming out.

“Expect raw, authentic drill music that speaks to real-life experiences and emotions. I’m dedicated to bringing high energy, powerful lyrics, and unforgettable performances.

There’s a lot of new music and exciting projects on the way, so stay tuned!”

Instagram: kwesi_valley X (Twitter): @KwesiValley

Facebook: Kwesi Valley

