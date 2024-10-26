fbpx
I Am the Best Vocalist in Ghana – Luta GH

The Best Vocalist in Ghana: Luta gh Makes a Bold Statement

In an interview on Max FM 89.7 morning show, Ghanaian Afrobeat and reggae artiste Luther Mac Larnyoh popularly known as Luta Gh made bold statement.

Ghana has long been recognized as a vibrant hub of musical talent, nurturing a myriad of artists who have made significant contributions to genres ranging from highlife, reggae to afrobeats.

Currently promoting his newly released single, “Somebody”, he confidently proclaimed that he is the best vocalist in Ghana when the host Ohemaa asked him about who he thinks is a better vocalist than him.

About Luta Gh

Luta Gh born Luther Mac Larnyoh is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, who identifies with afro-beats and reggae.

Born in the Greater Accra region of Ghana he began making music in his early school days and realized his talents and abilities as a lyricist and a songwriter with the versatile skill of jumping on any genre of music.

He studied at Pope John’s sec school where he obtained his High School Certificate and later continued his tertiary education at Ghana Telecom to earn a Bachelors degree in Info Tech.

Luta Gh is Known for his soothing vocals and melodic output and has many popular and trendy songs such as Slow Down,Ekiki Me, Scary,Bounce,blessings with stonebwoy, Yonah with Samini and a lot more…

He’s also been nominated for awards and won a few.

