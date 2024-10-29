Ex Highlife act & Running Mate, Roman Fada Signals Readiness to Lead Party Following Akua Donkor’s Passing – Full Details HERE!

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) is facing a pivotal transition as its Vice Presidential candidate and former Highlife artiste, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, expresses readiness to assume leadership following the passing of the party’s founder and flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

Confirming the sad news in an interview with Angel FM on Tuesday, October 29, Roman Fada shared details of the late politician’s final days.

Donkor, 83, reportedly fell ill on Saturday, October 26, and was initially admitted to the Nsawam Government Hospital. After being treated and discharged, she was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Sunday, October 27, where she passed away around 10 p.m. on Monday, October 28.

Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, also known as 'Roman Fada', the running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party's flag bearer, has confirmed the death of Madam Akua Donkor during an interview with Andy Dosty, where he discussed their flag bearer's passing. pic.twitter.com/jdOH3r4d50 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 29, 2024

With Akua Donkor’s passing, Roman Fada expressed his preparedness to take on the mantle of leadership, should it be permitted by the party’s legal framework.

“If the law says I should be the flagbearer, why not… I am ready to take up the mantle,” he stated, adding that his background in entertainment could attract broad support from the entertainment community.

The GFP is anticipated to release a formal statement addressing Akua Donkor’s death and outlining the party’s next steps regarding leadership and future plans.

This transition marks a significant moment for the party, which will now look to Roman Fada’s potential leadership in its efforts to continue Donkor’s legacy.

