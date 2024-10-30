Becky Okine Out With New Gospel Single “Bo Noni” – A Heartfelt Reflection of Gods Goodness

Rising gospel artist Becky Okine is set to captivate listeners with her newly released single, “Bo Noni” (You’re the Only One), a powerful testimony of gratitude and faith.

This track marks another milestone in Becky’s music career as she continues to build a repertoire that reflects her unwavering devotion to God.

“Bo Noni” is an expression of Becky’s journey and transformation, inspired by her reflection on the hardships of her past and the progress she’s made. “Looking at where I was and where I am today, I have to give all the credit to God alone for how far he has brought me,” Becky shared.

The song is a poignant reminder of God’s grace, encouraging listeners to acknowledge the divine support that guides them through their own challenges.

Becky’s music career has been strongly influenced by figures like Big C, Paa Solo, and her husband, with renowned gospel artist Diana Hamilton serving as a mentor. Drawing on this deep foundation of support and inspiration, Becky’s music shines as a testament to her faith.

“Bo Noni” is a soul-stirring addition to the Ghanaian gospel scene, calling fans and new listeners alike to join Becky in celebrating God’s steadfast love.

Watch Bo Noni by Becky Okine

Becky Okine – Bo Noni. Credit: YouTube

Stream/Download Bo Noni on preferred platforms and stay interactive with Becky across her socials here!

