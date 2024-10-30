BlaKid Sparks Ga Rap Revival with Bold Message to Tinny!

After participating in Shatta Wale’s Accra Invasion Project, Blakid is making waves as a rising star in Ghana’s rap scene. With his new sound, “Letter to Tinny,” he aims to revive Ga rap and honor Tinny, a legend of the genre.

Eager to revive a genre of Ghana music that seems to have taken a back seat, he pens a very well written lyrical song “Letter To Tinny” to the God father of Ga rap Tinny.

Produced by King Beatz, Blakid shows massive appreciation for Tinny over hard-hitting drums with a sweet melodic trumpet arrangement. He references most of Tinny’s major hits with amazing rhymes.

Blakid’s rhythm is flawless, and his wordplay is on point. He encourages the legend Tinny to keep contributing to this overlooked music genre and even calls on other new Ga artists who are performing good.

Blakid appears to be a powerful new talent, and it seems Tinny may have a response coming soon….. Watch this space.

Follow @Blakidmusic on all social media platforms.

Listen to Letter to Tinny by BlaKid

Download, share or stream the song now…BlaKid – Letter to Tinny.

