Wendy Shay Puts Industry Tastemakers On High Alert After a Spectacular Month of Back-to-Back Shows

Ghanaian music star Wendy Shay ends a spectacular month filled with back-to-back performances amid the promotion of ‘Special Love’ featuring rising Ghanaian artist King Paluta and ‘Vivian.’

The singer also secured an ambassadorial deal with Peeva Beverages, putting industry tastemakers on high alert.

Wendy Shay has been a hot topic in the music industry lately due to her impressive performances these past weeks.

Listen to Vivian by Wendy Shay

Ghana’s Beyoncé, as fans affectionately call her (because of her ability to captivate audiences), has been on a roll, performing across various cities in the country. She recently shut down Kyebi at the Okyehene’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Her performances have earned her widespread praise this month, showcasing her exceptional talent and stage presence.

These qualities have seen her thrill audiences at events such as Dodowa’s Ngmayem Festival, entertain dignitaries and family at Hon. Ursula Owusu’s 60th Birthday bash, and rock Kumasi for Guinness Ghana’s Oktoberfest.

Throughout these performances, Wendy Shay showcased her brightest hits, including ‘Emergency,’ ‘Shay on You,’ ‘Stevie Wonder’ (featuring Shatta Wale), ‘Habibi,’ and her latest collaboration with King Paluta, ‘Special Love.’

These achievements have placed her on the radar of industry tastemakers for upcoming events this December.

After such an eventful month, there is no denying that Wendy Shay’s performances have resonated with many fans. Her dedication to her craft and passion on stage are commendable, leaving a lasting impression on anyone fortunate enough to see her perform.

As fans continue to celebrate Wendy Shay for her contributions to Ghana’s music scene, we encourage them to check out her latest, ‘Vivian,’ the singer’s version of a viral Cameroonian song.

Wendy Shay’s version has taken over TikTok and charts and is available to stream worldwide in music stores.

Watch Special Love by Wendy Shay ft. King Paluta

Wendy Shay – Special Love. Credits: YouTube

Instagram: wendyshayofficial

X (Twitter): @wendyshaygh

Facebook: Wendy Shay Official

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic