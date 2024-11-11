Bulldog highlights Stonebwoy’s global success

Renowned artist manager Bulldog recently shared his list of top Ghanaian A-list artists who are currently excelling in their music careers.

According to Bulldog, his criteria focused on artists who have the ability to draw massive crowds and fill stadiums. His top picks included Fancy Gadam, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Black Sherif.

During the discussion, Bulldog highlighted Stonebwoy’s impressive international presence, using him as a benchmark for success.

He praised Stonebwoy’s extensive media tours across Nigeria, the United States, and London, among other locations.

Bullgod’s Names Top Ghanaian Artistes

The conversation with the TV show host also delved into the influence of record labels and distribution deals. Bulldog pointed out that Stonebwoy has a significant distribution deal with Def Jam, which has contributed to his global reach.

Additionally, they explored the financial challenges of music promotion, with Bulldog noting that budget limitations could prevent some artists from fully promoting their work.

Overall, Bulldog’s insights shed light on the current landscape of Ghanaian music and the strategies that elevate artists to A-list status.

