Rocky Dawuni, Guilty Beatz, Raye, and Nabeyin grab 68th Grammy nominations

Internationally celebrated artiste Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Best Global Music Performance category for the fourth time.

His empowering anthem, Rise, has earned him this recognition, celebrating its uplifting message and global appeal.

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, where the winners will be announced following the official nominations unveiling during the Grammy’s YouTube livestream last Friday.

In a breakout year, British-Ghanaian singer Raye earned her first-ever Grammy nods after sweeping the 2024 Brit Awards, where she took home six awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Raye’s nominations at the Grammys include Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) for her contributions to Lucky Daye’s album Algorithm.

Guilty Beatz, another Ghanaian producer making headlines, received multiple nominations for his work with Tems.

His production credits include “Born in the Wild” for Best Global Music Album, “Love Me Jeje” for Best African Music Performance, and collaborations on tracks like “Burning” with Ronald Banful & Tems, as well as “Crash” by Kehlani for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Nabeyin, an acclaimed producer, also shares the spotlight for his work on Rocky Dawuni’s nominated track “Rise.”

Nabeyin has previously collaborated with heavyweights like Travis Scott (“Telekinesis”), Kanye West (“Heaven and Hell,” “Future Sounds”), Drake (“Nothings Into Somethings”), and NAV (“Saint Laurenttt”). His involvement in Dawuni’s latest nomination further cements his reputation as a versatile and influential producer.

