Soon! Lyrical Joe & Beeztrap KOTM to release Trap anthem titled 'Julie'

Fans can expect Julie to arrive on all major streaming platforms soon.

Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe’s partnership with Beeztrap KOTM is set to deliver a unique blend of lyrical precision and trap vibes that will undoubtedly captivate fans across the globe.

“I’ve always sought to push boundaries and elevate the sound of African music,” said Lyrical Joe in a statement.

“Julie is a reflection of that vision — a track that speaks to the streets, the culture, and the future of music. Beeztrap KOTM is a force, and together we’re creating something that I know fans are going to love.”

The artwork for Julie, out on 15th November 2024, has already sparked conversations among fans, with its vibrant and striking visuals hinting at the boldness and creativity that the track embodies.

Lyrical Joe has built a reputation for his lyrical dexterity and cultural impact, and this release is set to further cement his status as one of Africa’s leading music icons.

Fans can expect Julie to arrive on all major streaming platforms soon, with Lyrical Joe and Beeztrap KOTM ready to set the stage for an unforgettable release.

