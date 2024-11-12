fbpx
BBC features Stonebwoy & Black Sherif's performances from Tidal Rave 2024

BBC features Stonebwoy & Black Sherif’s performances from Tidal Rave 2024
BBC features Stonebwoy & Black Sherif's performances from Tidal Rave 2024.

Stonebwoy and Black Sherif‘s memorable performances at the 2024 Tidal Rave Festival have made headlines at the BBC.

In what appeared to be a patriotic and bold move to address the pressing issue of illegal mining in Ghana, these two popular artists effectively used their performance at the Tidal Rave Festival to express their concerns.

This powerful act has garnered international attention, with the BBC publishing a report highlighting the artists’ commitment to social justice.

Related Articles

Black Sherif Tidal Rave 2024 Performance

During their performances at the recently concluded 2024 edition of the Tidal Rave Festival, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy passionately addressed the devastating effects of illegal mining on Ghana’s environment, communities, and society as a whole.

Music has long been a powerful tool for social commentary and activism, with creatives playing a significant role in shaping national conversations and inspiring positive change.

In their own artistic manner, the artists demonstrated their dedication to helping combat this alarming issue in the country.

Black Sherif shared a video depicting the destructive nature of illegal mining, followed by a patriotic song titled “This Is Our Home,” performed by Truth Ofori.

Stonebwoy’s Performance At Tidal Rave 2024

Stonebwoy dedicated a song titled “Greedy Men” to those responsible for the ongoing exploitation of Ghana’s precious land.

The BBC’s acknowledgment of this story showcases the significant impact of this dedicated act both nationally and on the global stage.

By amplifying the voices of the nation and its youth, the international community is encouraged to join the fight against illegal mining and support Ghana’s efforts to address this critical issue, especially considering that Ghana is the second-largest exporter of cocoa and the sixth-largest exporter of gold in the world.

Indeed, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy have proven that music can be a potent catalyst for change.

Through their bravery and generosity in using their influential platforms to address the issue of illegal mining and its disastrous effects on the country and its people, they have made a meaningful contribution.

