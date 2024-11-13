ONErpm Celebrates Amerado’s 100 Million Milestone on Audiomack

Ghana’s music star Amerado has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing 100 million streams on Audiomack, making him one of the few African artists to reach this impressive benchmark. Digital music distributor ONErpm is thrilled to celebrate this achievement, recognizing Amerado’s consistent growth and dedication to his craft, which has resonated with fans globally.

Amerado, known for his lyrical prowess, unique storytelling, and ability to fuse traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary rap, has solidified his position as a powerhouse in the music industry. This accomplishment comes on the heels of his widely successful releases, including his recent projects like The Gold Coin EP, featuring standout collaborations with top Ghanaian artists, and his latest single I Am Aware, produced by MOG Beatz, which addresses themes of resilience and self-awareness.

The 100 million milestone is a testament to Amerado’s impact on the music scene, not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond. Audiomack, a streaming platform known for supporting emerging artists, has been instrumental in connecting Amerado’s music with millions of listeners. This achievement marks a significant career highlight and reflects the growing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

“Reaching 100 million streams is not just a personal accomplishment but a win for Ghanaian music. I am deeply grateful to my fans for their unwavering support and to ONErpm and Audiomack for helping me share my music with the world,” said Amerado.

ONErpm, an international music distribution company that has been working closely with Amerado, is excited to continue supporting his musical journey and expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide. This milestone also underscores ONErpm’s commitment to fostering African talent and empowering artists to achieve their potential.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic