E.L’s ‘See Boday’: The anthem we didn’t know we needed

Fresh off his BAR 7 concert success, E.L returns with See Boday, a high-energy track that’s already becoming impossible to ignore.

This isn’t just another hit; it’s a celebration of women, empowerment, and the kind of confident joy that E.L is known for. Blending Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and his signature smooth flow, the track is designed to get you moving—and thinking.

Listen to See Boday by E.L

With lyrics that honor women and a beat that’s impossible to resist, ‘See Boday’ showcases E.L’s ability to fuse fun with depth, turning the song into an anthem for self-expression and celebration.

It’s the ultimate party jam with a message, and it’s clear that this track will be a staple for every event this season.

But here’s the twist: ‘See Boday’ is more than just a single—it’s the first glimpse into what’s likely to be an even bigger project.

Fans are already speculating, and if this track is any indication, E.L is just getting started.

