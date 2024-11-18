Daddy Lumba’s Advice Changed My Life – Nana Quame

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Quame has revealed how a piece of advice from fellow music icon Daddy Lumba transformed his life and career. In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Nana Quame spoke fondly of the guidance he received, crediting Daddy Lumba for encouraging him to travel abroad, a decision he says has positively impacted his life in countless ways.

Nana Quame shared that during a pivotal moment in his life, Daddy Lumba advised him to consider moving abroad. The suggestion came at a time when the highlife musician was exploring ways to grow his career and improve his personal circumstances. Following this advice, Nana Quame eventually made the bold decision to relocate to the United Kingdom.

“Moving to the UK was one of the best decisions I ever made, and it all started with Daddy Lumba’s advice,” Nana Quame recounted. “If not for him, I wouldn’t be staying in the UK right now, and I’m very grateful for his wisdom and guidance.”

Nana Quame expressed profound appreciation for Daddy Lumba’s role in shaping his journey. He acknowledged that the move has opened doors to opportunities that have enhanced his personal growth and professional success.

“I really appreciate what he told me. It’s not every day that you get someone who not only gives you advice but gives you advice that changes your life for the better,” Nana Quame said.

Since moving to the UK, Nana Quame has enjoyed numerous benefits, including exposure to a wider audience, access to international opportunities, and a more stable environment for his family and career. The move also allowed him to connect with other creatives, further solidifying his position as a respected figure in highlife music.

Relocating has not only boosted his career but also provided him with a fresh perspective on life and the entertainment industry. Nana Quame continues to produce music that resonates with both Ghanaian and international audiences, all while remaining true to his highlife roots.

The relationship between Daddy Lumba and Nana Quame is a testament to the value of mentorship and camaraderie in the music industry. Daddy Lumba, a celebrated figure in Ghanaian music, has often been recognized for his ability to guide and inspire younger artists. Nana Quame’s story is just one example of how his advice has left a lasting impact on others.

Nana Quame used the opportunity to encourage younger musicians to remain open to mentorship and advice from experienced professionals in the industry. He believes that such guidance can be instrumental in shaping their paths and ensuring long-term success.

“It’s important to listen to people who have been where you want to go. Daddy Lumba’s advice changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for it,” he said.

Today, Nana Quame continues to thrive in his music career while acknowledging the pivotal moments and people who have shaped his journey. His heartfelt gratitude to Daddy Lumba serves as a reminder of the importance of mentorship, support, and appreciating those who help us along the way.

Through his music and inspiring story, Nana Quame remains a beacon of perseverance and humility in the Ghanaian music industry

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic