Lambo boasts phenomenal production that will get you on your feet.

Rebo Tribe unveils new track featuring Quamina MP and McRay
Rebo Tribe unveils new track featuring Quamina MP and McRay. Photo Credit: Rebo Tribe

Rebo Tribe is more than just a musical collective; it’s a tightly-knit family of artists, creators, and visionaries.

With a shared passion for music and a common dream of success, this dynamic group is making waves in the music and creative industries.

United in music and dreams, Rebo Tribe was born from the desire to motivate, inspire, and support each other on the challenging journey to musical stardom.

The members, with their diverse talents and skills, form a resilient collective that empowers one another.

Listen to Lambo by Rebo Tribe feat. Quamina MP &d McRay

Their latest single, “Lambo,” features the electrifying club artist Quamina MP and the lyrically charged rapper McRay from Rebo Tribe.

This track is a fusion of Gqom and Amapiano with an undeniable club banger vibe, making it a must-have for any party playlist.

Produced by DJ Bucks45 and expertly mixed and mastered by Rebo Tribe’s own Mantse Chills, “Lambo” boasts phenomenal production that will get you on your feet with its irresistible, danceable bass pattern.

After a brief hiatus from releasing music, Rebo Tribe is gearing up for an exciting wave of new releases in the near future.

