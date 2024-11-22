fbpx
Top Stories

Asomacy’s evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; ‘Dede’

‘Dede’ represents a new chapter for Asomacy.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 21 seconds ago
1 minute read
Asomacy's evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; 'Dede'
Asomacy's evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; 'Dede'. Photo Credit: Asomacy

Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Asomacy has released his highly-anticipated new single, ‘Dede’, via Sony Music West Africa.

‘Dede’ follows the massive success of his breakout hit ‘Why’, a heartfelt track that resonated with fans across the continent. Stream or download ‘Dede’ across all major digital platforms.

‘Dede’ represents a new chapter for Asomacy as he shifts from heartbreak to a celebration of love.

Related Articles

Listen to Dede by Asomacy

The track captures the essence of finding joy and ease in a relationship, with lyrics inspired by a love that feels effortless and deeply fulfilling.

“She’s my Mona Lisa, and we’re in a world of no stress,” Asomacy says, offering a glimpse into the emotions behind the music.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Press TK, ‘Dede’ blends Ghana’s Highlife heritage with contemporary Afrobeats, delivering a sound that is both fresh and authentic.

Asomacy's evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; 'Dede'
Asomacy

Since signing with Sony Music West Africa via The Pep Entertainment, Asomacy has emerged as one of West Africa’s most exciting new voices.

With his unique storytelling and undeniable talent, he continues to solidify his place in the African music scene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 21 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Get a feel of Offei’s ‘Burning Desire’ on DJ Justice GH’s simmering new release

Get a feel of Offei’s ‘Burning Desire’ on DJ Justice GH’s simmering new release

1st April 2022
King Promise Reigns at 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA as Artiste of the Year - Checkout Full List

King Promise Reigns at 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA as Artiste of the Year – Checkout Full List of Winners!

22nd August 2024
Original! Bisa K’dei set to show the difference with upcoming album release

Original! Bisa K’dei set to show the difference with upcoming album release

10th January 2023
$pacely signs with Pioneer DJ

$pacely signs with Pioneer DJ

17th September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown