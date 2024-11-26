fbpx
Top Stories

Nyarko’s ‘Soh Soh’ explores the raw emotions of relationship betrayal

“Soh Soh” explores the raw emotions of discovering dishonesty in a close relationship.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Nyarko’s 'Soh Soh' explores the raw emotions of relationship betrayal
Nyarko’s 'Soh Soh' explores the raw emotions of relationship betrayal

Nyarko returns with her latest single, ‘Soh Soh, a poignant and soulful love song that delves into the emotional depths of betrayal.

Produced by Grammy-certified guitarist Joshua Moszi, the track blends Nyarko’s signature heartfelt lyricism with rich, melodic instrumentation.

“Soh Soh” explores the raw emotions of discovering dishonesty in a close relationship. With vivid storytelling and evocative vocals, Nyarko takes listeners on an emotional journey through shock, sadness, and heartbreak.

Related Articles

“‘Soh Soh’ is about the painful moment when you realize someone close to you hasn’t been honest,” Nyarko shares.

Listen to Soh Soh by Nyarko

“It’s that heartfelt feeling of betrayal, and I wanted the song to capture every bit of that emotion. I hope my listeners can connect and feel that they’re not alone in such moments.”

With “Soh Soh,” Nyarko once again showcases her ability to merge personal storytelling with universally relatable themes.

Her collaboration with Joshua Moszi adds a rich musical texture that elevates the song’s emotional resonance, marking another milestone in Nyarko’s dynamic career.

Nyarko is a Ghanaian-Dutch singer/songwriter celebrated for her unique fusion of Afrobeats and soul influences. Known for her emotive lyrics and powerful vocals, she uses music to tell stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

With a growing catalog of hits and collaborations with top industry talents, Nyarko continues to establish herself as a rising star on the global music scene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Arathejay Celebrates 6M Streams of 'Jesus Christ II' with the Premiere of ‘Live Session’ - Full Details HERE!

Arathejay Celebrates 6M Streams of ‘Jesus Christ II’ with the Premiere of ‘Live Session’

24th October 2024
Malcolm Nuna Teases Forthcoming EP, Promises New Music in Under a Month

Malcolm Nuna Teases Forthcoming EP, Promises New Music in Under a Month

17th July 2024
Okyeame Kwame Credits Daddy Lumba for Reviving His Career, Confirms Being Well Paid for Hit Feature - Full Details HERE!

Okyeame Kwame Credits Daddy Lumba for Reviving His Career, Confirms Being Well Paid for Hit Feature – Full Details HERE!

10th July 2024
This Glitch Africa Live version of Kelvynboy's 'Down Flat' is everything to fantasize about!

This Glitch Africa Live version of Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ is everything to fantasize about!

2nd March 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown