Charisma – ‘Loud’: An anthem for anyone who’s ever faced doubt

Charisma is back with an electrifying new single, Loud a bold anthem about silencing doubts, embracing inner strength, and proving critics wrong through success.

Set for release on November 22, 2024, Loud marks a new chapter in Charisma’s artistic journey, showcasing his versatility and lyrical prowess.

More than just a song, Loud is a movement. With powerful beats and an infectious melody, Charisma channels his personal experiences into an uplifting narrative of perseverance.

The track encourages listeners to drown out negativity and embrace their true selves unapologetically.

“The idea behind Loud is simple but impactful: let your actions and success speak volumes,” Charisma explains.

“This song reminds us all—myself included—to never let doubt, whether from others or within, hold us back. We all have a voice, and it deserves to be heard.”

The high-energy production and Charisma’s raw, authentic storytelling make Loud a standout track perfect for playlists focused on empowerment, celebration, and self-discovery.

Charisma

About Charisma:

Charisma Worlanyo Logo, known professionally as Charisma, is a rising Afro-fusion artist from Ghana.

Inspired by icons like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Stonebwoy, Charisma captivates with his husky voice and thought-provoking lyrics.

His mission is to inspire listeners through timeless music that leaves a lasting impact.

