fbpx
Top Stories

Charisma – ‘Loud’: An anthem for anyone who’s ever faced doubt

More than just a song, Loud is a movement.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 56 minutes ago
1 minute read
Charisma - 'Loud': An anthem for anyone who's ever faced doubt
Charisma - 'Loud': An anthem for anyone who's ever faced doubt. Photo Credit: Charisma

Charisma is back with an electrifying new single, Loud a bold anthem about silencing doubts, embracing inner strength, and proving critics wrong through success.

Set for release on November 22, 2024, Loud marks a new chapter in Charisma’s artistic journey, showcasing his versatility and lyrical prowess.

More than just a song, Loud is a movement. With powerful beats and an infectious melody, Charisma channels his personal experiences into an uplifting narrative of perseverance.

Related Articles

The track encourages listeners to drown out negativity and embrace their true selves unapologetically.

The idea behind Loud is simple but impactful: let your actions and success speak volumes,” Charisma explains.

This song reminds us all—myself included—to never let doubt, whether from others or within, hold us back. We all have a voice, and it deserves to be heard.

The high-energy production and Charisma’s raw, authentic storytelling make Loud a standout track perfect for playlists focused on empowerment, celebration, and self-discovery.

Charisma - 'Loud': An anthem for anyone who's ever faced doubt
Charisma

About Charisma:

Charisma Worlanyo Logo, known professionally as Charisma, is a rising Afro-fusion artist from Ghana.

Inspired by icons like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Stonebwoy, Charisma captivates with his husky voice and thought-provoking lyrics.

His mission is to inspire listeners through timeless music that leaves a lasting impact.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 56 minutes ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown