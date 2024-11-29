Sultry, and Smooth; Cocotrey drops Amapiano-inspired ‘Sugar’

Ghanaian-Dutch sensation Cocotrey is back with a banger, bringing the unmistakable feel of amapiano to the mix with her latest single, “Sugar.”

Known for her genre-bending artistry and captivating energy, Cocotrey continues to push boundaries with a track that’s both sultry and irresistibly groovy.

“Sugar” blends Cocotrey’s signature Afrobeat and dancehall influences with the pulsating log drums and hypnotic melodies of amapiano. The result is a sound that’s smooth, infectious, and perfect for the dancefloor.

Listen to Sugar by Cocotrey

With sensual vocals layered over an atmospheric beat, Cocotrey delivers a performance full of confidence and allure.

Lyrically, Sugar explores themes of love and attraction, with Cocotrey comparing herself to the sweetness everyone craves.

Its playful yet seductive tone makes it ideal for late-night parties or laid-back chill sessions.

“Sugar” adds to Cocotrey’s growing catalog, which includes hits like “Ego,” “Gangster Love,” “Badder Than Them,” and “Stargyal.”

Her ability to seamlessly experiment with diverse genres cements her as one of the most exciting and versatile artists to emerge from Ghana.

As amapiano continues to rise globally, Cocotrey positions herself as a key player in its evolution. By infusing the South African sound with her Ghanaian roots and Dutch upbringing, she creates a track that’s both innovative and deeply personal.

“Sugar” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Let its rhythm take over and indulge in the sweet vibes only Cocotrey can deliver.

